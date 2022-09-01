Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis has officially filed to run for Jacksonville mayor

On Thursday, Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis officially filed as a republican with the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis has officially filed as a candidate to run for Jacksonville mayor.

GOP insiders previously told First Coast News that Davis was expected to announce his bid for mayor at an event next week.

Florida Politics reports that Davis has been raising a significant amount of money through his political committee and that he's been polling ahead of many official candidates.

Daniel was named President and CEO of the chamber in 2013, according to his JAXChamber website bio. Prior to joining the Chamber, Daniel was an executive director of the Northeast Florida Builders Association.