Dancing, singing, and celebration: Thousands enjoy a night of singing and dancing at Night to Shine Jacksonville

Thousands with special needs, their families and volunteers enjoyed prom night thanks to the Tim Tebow Foundation and sponsors.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A night full of dancing, singing, and love. Thousands with special needs, their families and volunteers enjoyed prom night thanks to the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Sponsors of the event also included the Church of Eleven22, First Baptist Church Jacksonville, Lake Asbury Baptist Church, and more.

"I love Night to Shine, it's fun, and I'm having a good time," one attendee said.

Friday night, thousands packed the dance floor at the Prime Osborne Convention Center to show off their best moves. Night to Shine sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation is a prom night experience for people with special needs.

Staar Fields says she attended with her son.

"These events are so important because our kids need this events because as they get older it's really important for them to have social activities to go to where they feel loved and appreciated and that's what we felt here tonight," Fields said.

Tim Tebow and his wife Demi celebrated in spirit, but many had family and friends by their side celebrating the night by their side.