JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly four months after Kavin Grant died in a car accident in Baker County, the Jacksonville native is being honored by friends, family and students who say he was a pillar of talent and love.

Grant, a professor at Alabama State University, was a passionate dancer, playwright, singer and artist. With several plays written and produced, the 37-year-old was affectionately known as "Mr. Grant" by students who showed the family an outpouring of support after their mentor's passing.

"He would not let them give up on anything," said Grant's aunt Joyce Anderson. "He wouldn't take 'no' for an answer."

Grant was driving on Interstate-10 late at night on March 31 when his family said he was rear-ended by another vehicle going at a high rate of speed.

"It's hard every day because he was the pillar of this family," said Sebrina McCaskill, Grant's cousin.

After his death, Alabama State's Department of Theatre & Dance honored Grant's life with a performance called "Tribute." Back on the First Coast, Grant's family decided to establish a foundation that would keep his memory alive.

The family is in the process of setting up the Kavin T. Grant Foundation, with the purpose of giving scholarships to underprivileged youth who have a dream of dancing, acting, writing and directing. They also hope to one day purchase a building that can become a performance space for youth.

"He did more in his life than anybody can say that they did," McCaskill said. "And I know there has never been a time of anything that he would regret. Because he fully lived his life."

On Sunday, Grant's family gathered at Edgewood Cemetery to release 38 balloons in his memory.

"Kavin was a dreamer, and when he dreamed he dreamed big," said Trina Wiley, Grant's aunt. "And you can see the results of that."

Speaking with On Your Side, the family said they remember the artist as full of spirit and life, sparking happiness in family and friends.

"If we were talking to him right now he would be doing some type of dance move and we would just be like 'I hear you, I hear you talking to me,'" said Cetera Grant, Grant's cousin.

While the family is in the process of establishing the foundation, they are selling t-shirts to raise money.

Through the difficult loss, family members said it brought them closer together, which is what Grant would have wanted.

Grant was one of the founding professors of Alabama State's Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance program.