Six years after their son was hit by a driver, Dalton Kuhn's family is still waiting for answers

Kuhn's mother says he was left by the side of the road "like a piece of trash."

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Six years ago, someone in a car hit Dalton Kuhn, a St. Augustine teenager. Whoever hit him did not stop to help and his body was found 12 hours later. No one has been arrested or charged for the hit-and-run, but Kuhn's family is not giving up on seeking justice.

Every year, before crossing the bridge on SR-312, drivers are reminded that someone's son, grandson, uncle and friend was killed. They were seen on the side of the road holding signs in solidarity of the young man. "Justice for my son" one sign read. Kuhn's family said he was approaching the bridge, headed west, while on a skateboard. The incident happened around 8:30 PM. Wendy Willis, Kuhn's mother, said it was dark that night.

"You left him like a piece of trash on the side of the road," Willis said. "He wasn't trash. That was my son."

Kuhn would've been 22 this year. He didn't get a chance to live a life or finish high school. Willis and her family missed six birthdays. She expressed how they don't have closure and life without Kuhn is not the same. Willis expressed if it wasn't for her faith in God and believing that her son is in a better place, she would not know where she would be.

"We ask our self every time we're out here 'how does no one know?'" Willis asked.