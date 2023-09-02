Cypress Records Studio continues producing music despite hardships; city opposition for building's multiuse

Cypress Records is still alive and producing artists but because of the hardships the studio's president wants to use the building for more than just music.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — For 60 years, Cypress Records in Jacksonville Beach has produced music for big names like Lynyrd Skynyrd and Fred Durst.

Now, the president is hoping to keep the studio's legacy alive, despite putting the building on the market.

The business is in the hands of the son of the late Cypress Records founder and Musician Dave Plummer. Plummer died two years ago and his son David Plummer Jr. says after much soul-searching he decided to carry on his father's legacy and even expand the building's use.

It hasn't gone as expected and is rethinking the studio's future.

"All I want to do is see the music continue here," Cypress Records president David Plummer Jr. said.

From studio renovations to new state-of-the-art equipment, David Plummer Jr. says following in his father's footsteps hasn't been easy.

"It's hard for me with the state-of-the-art historic recording studio to compete with someone that has a mouse pad and a computer on their desk in their bedroom," Plummer said.

Plummer says Cypress Records is still alive and producing artists but because of the hardships he wants to use the building for more than just music.

"I decided to turn our four already commercial and use commercial upstairs offices into two short term rental units, my living room and a bedroom," Plummer said.

In December, Plummer's attorney says the Jacksonville Beach Planning Commission granted approval for using the building's second floor for multifamily use.

However, on Feb. 7, despite recommended approval, the parking variance was denied by the city's Board of Adjustment because the building does not have enough parking spaces needed for two more rental units.

Plummer says he disagrees and in a statement to First Coast News, Plummer's attorney, Hunter Faulkner says: "We are currently considering all of our legal options at this time, including an appeal of the Board's decision in Circuit Court."

"I don't want to leave here. I want to finish up my business here. I want to retire leaving this to my kids like my dad left it to me. I want to support people in music and help people record their music and get their start like my dad did. Something I enjoy, something I'm passionate about," Plummer Jr. said.