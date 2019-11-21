Casey Stewart dropped her car off for scheduled maintenance and was given a loaner, only to find out the car she was in belonged to another customer.

Stewart contacted First Coast News after she reached out to the general manager of the Mercedes Benz of Orange Park dealership as well as Corporate and did not get a satisfactory response as to what happened.

Casey Stewart still has her Mercedes C-300 but does not want it after her experience last month when she dropped it off for scheduled maintenance.

“I drove in at 7:30 in the morning and I work, so I asked for a loaner and I was put into what I was told was a loaner car," Stewart said. "I didn’t really think anything of it, they gave me the key."

Stewart took the car home and said her son first noticed sunglasses in the center console and paperwork inside but thought a worker may have left them from the dealership.

“When I got the call at 4:30 p.m., 'We need to switch your loaner out,' that’s when I thought, 'Wait a second, something is not right,'" the mother said.

Stewart said insurance inside showed she had been in another customer’s car, not the dealership's, for nearly 10 hours.

The general manager told First Coast News the dealership did swap out the customer's car for a loaner later that same day.

Stewart had that loaner for about two weeks. She said she reached out to the owner herself.

“I got right in contact with her," Stewart said. "Nobody had let her know. Her car was not ready on time and that’s probably because I had it all day."

The general manager told First Coast News Stewart willingly took the car and entered the wrong one. He said the situation was rectified as soon as the dealership knew what happened, replacing the customer’s car with a loaner.

In an email to the general manager, Stewart said she was told to get into the car in the lane with the lights on and that was her loaner car. She added that there was a service advisor and maintenance worker nearby. She waited for gas and pulled up directions, giving three people nearby plenty of time to tell her she was in the wrong car.

Stewart asked the dealership to buy back her lease, it declined. Stewart also said she considered another car from Fields Auto Group, even pre-owned as long as it was not a Mercedes. When her lease is up, Stewart says she won’t be driving a Mercedes.

“That makes me think my car being loaned out," she said. "It just has to make you wonder 'What’s my car doing when it’s at the dealership?'"

Stewart continued to say the experience has left a bad impression of the company as a whole.

"I wouldn’t expect this type of behavior and customer service from anyone, any dealership, then you put the Mercedes name, that you do pay for on top of it and that’s what you get, it’s disappointing," Stewart said.