Windows shattered by bullets at Dunn Avenue Pep Boys

The store manager told First Coast News that an angry customer was there the day before and threatened to shoot everyone in the store.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Pep Boys Auto employee came into work on Saturday morning to find the shop windows shattered after a shooting. The Highlands area store appeared to have been shot at.

Police are investigating the reported shooting. They arrived at the scene around 8 a.m..

The manager of the Pep Boys Dunn Avenue location arrived to the shop around 6:30 a.m. to find shattered glass. The windows appeared to have bullet holes. Employees were not able to enter the store, due to the damage. Three windows were shot and sustained damage.

The store manager told First Coast News that an angry customer was there the day before and threatened to shoot everyone in the store. The customer was reportedly enraged over work done to their car. He put his hand in his pocket to gesture he had a gun, according to the store manager. Police were called and documented the threat.

No one was hurt during the shooting. Nothing was stolen, employees said. There are no security cameras at the front of the shop, only in the back.

"It's definitely a scary thing when you walk up and see the store all shot up after a situation like last night.," said Travis Jones, the store manager.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office does not have a suspect, at this time. They have not confirmed if the shooting was related to the previous incident. This is an active investigation.