JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Craigslist has become every community's marketplace, but consumers looking for items in the online site should always use caution.

Sharon Godwin is a pet lover who now believes she was duped.

"I gave him $260 to put down for the Yorkie," said Godwin. "The Yorkie was $650, it was a CKC registered, it wasn't an AKC."

The problem is she never received the dog and the seller still has her money.

The seller is Dwayne Norton. Godwin responded to his ad which was posted on Craigslist.

On Your Side tried to talk with Dwayne Godwin, but he refused to come to his door.

Neighbors of his West Jacksonville community say Godwin is not the first customer to complain about Norton's tactics.

Mark lives next door.

"Couple of months ago he had someone chase him around the yard with a sword," he said.

Godwin has since filed a complaint with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The report states it is an ongoing investigation.

"People take your hard earned cash and don't produce nothing," she said.

Ironically, when she met Dwayne Norton, he was holding a Yorkie under his arms.

"I actually believe it was a sham because he said all he had was one puppy," she said.

Since giving Norton the $260 deposit, Godwin said he will not respond to her calls. She even went to his home and he refused to come out of his camper.

"I want my money back," Godwin told On Your Side.

Norton refused to talk with On Your Side, but we spoke with his mother.

Frances said she has nothing to do with her son, but she has a new litter of Yorkies and will give one to Sharon Godwin.

"I will make it good," she said.

She said the pup will be ready in eight weeks. We were not able to get Godwin a refund, but she has been promised a new Yorkie.