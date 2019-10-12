JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hampton Ray was sitting at a table outside the Panera in San Marco catching up with his high school friend Friday.

They heard what they thought was a car backfiring, didn't think much of it, he said, until the manager rushed them inside. Now, he credits the manager for saving his life.

"I literally texted my wife and said, 'I'm hiding in a Panera freezer right now. There's a man with a gun outside. I love you,'" Ray said.

The Panera manager, Mark Latham, said as he was waiting to start his shift around 1:30 p.m., he saw a man walking down the street with a gun. Latham said he saw it go off twice.

“No one expects that when you’re at a Panera in San Marco to have something potentially tragic happen," Ray said. "So, then, the manager of Panera, Mark, comes over very calm, not hysterical at all, very calm, and says 'There’s a man with a gun shooting out here,' and 'Get inside, get to safety."

As Latham was ushering customers into the walk-in freezer, he said he was on the phone with 911 operators describing the suspect.

"He kind of shot at a car and it was kind of hard to tell what he was shooting at the way he was moving the gun," Lathan said. "I think he was surprised it went off."

"He wasn’t threatening anyone with a gun, but just having a gun and shooting it off is threatening," Latham said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the man was armed and suicidal. Officers arrested him shortly after they arrived on the scene.

As for Latham, he said he doesn't deserve the credit his customer is giving him.

"I don't think I did anything anyone else wouldn't have done," he said. "I just did what I thought was right at the time, and I'm glad everyone is alright, so that's all that matters."

Ray, on the other hand, said things could've ended a lot differently if it weren't for Latham.

“I credit him for me being here right now," Ray said. "I am convinced that if Mark the manager hadn't said 'Get inside,' and locked the doors, moved everybody away from the glass so [the suspect] couldn't see anybody inside, it could've been a completely different story right now and this would've been a crime scene."

Ray said it means even more to him because he has two young sons at home.

“One is a 7-month-old and one is a 3-year-old, and it’s the Christmas season and it’s my son’s first Christmas, and you just never think you’re going to go to Panera and have an experience like that," Ray said. "Thank God no one was hurt."

The two were reunited Saturday, and Ray got the chance to thank Latham in person. They met at the table Ray was eating lunch at when the incident happened.

"Mark, thank you so much again for everything," Ray told Latham. "I genuinely believe that you saved my life as well as my friend Bryson's who was here. That was just a crazy experience."

"I appreciate what you said, but I really don't feel like it was anything anybody else wouldn't have done, but I appreciate it," Latham told Ray.