Curls and Convo event promotes self-love, confidence in women of color

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local black business owner is making it a goal to promote self-love and confidence in women and girls of color through an event called Curls and Convo.

Straight hair, braids, or dreads, Curls and Convo gives women of color a safe place to be who they are and know that they are enough.

“The purpose of this event is to instill the value of self confidence in women and girls of color regardless of their hair texture or skin complexion," said Felicia Wright, who owns a retail business called Mygani LLC.

This is the 7th annual Curls and Convo event Wright has hosted. She said the idea came about from a personal experience.

“Because I had a little girl. I had to learn how to do her hair but what I learned through that it wasn’t just about hair it was so many more layers it was about how I saw myself. How others saw me. So I saw that there was need for it," said Wright.

Wright says one of the things they educate people on is the CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair. This law prohibits discrimination based on a person’s hair texture or style.

Skylar Davis attended the event and her favorite part was the hair demos and learning what works for her hair.