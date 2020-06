The curfew is from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday morning.

WOODBINE, Ga. — A curfew is in effect for the City of Woodbine, Ga. in Camden County Sunday night, according to a Facebook post from the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

The curfew is from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday morning, the post says.

First Coast News reached out to the sheriff's office for information about why the curfew was put into effect but we did not receive a response.