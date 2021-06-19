Cummer Museum offering free admission for Juneteenth

Among the exhibitions at the museum Saturday is Zanele Muholi: Somnyama Ngonyama, Hail the Dark Lioness.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To celebrate Juneteenth, the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens and Florida Blue will offer free admission into the museum as part of the Florida Blue Free Third Saturday program.

With admission into the museum, visitors will be able to see the featured exhibition Zanele Muholi: Somnyama Ngonyama, Hail the Dark Lioness before it closes on June 20.

Visitors may also tour the riverfront gardens and permanent galleries at the museum for free.

In addition, the museum is offering complimentary art kits for people to create their own works of art.

You can find out more information by tapping this link.