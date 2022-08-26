x
Cumberland Inlet Project breaks ground, hopes to create Eco-Tourism destination in South Georgia

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was in attendance for the groundbreaking ceremony, along with local community leaders.
Credit: St Marys Riverkeeper
Cumberland Inlet project in St. Marys Georgia has officially broken ground.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cumberland Inlet Project in St. Marys officially broke ground Friday, which Camden County hopes will transform the former Gillman Paper Mill into an Eco-Tourism destination.

The project is expected to begin with the removal of the contaminated soil and Phase I will be the 10-acre marina adjacent to Meeting Street boat ramp.

The project is expected to begin with the removal of the contaminated soil and Phase I will be the 10-acre marina adjacent to Meeting Street boat ramp. 

"A green and sustainable message was clear but so was the message of the need for business anywhere and everywhere," said the St Marys Riverkeeper on Facebook. "Low impact development is the only way to work with nature, not against it."

The St. Marys Riverkeeper says it has and will continue to be part of the conversation to "ensure that our waterways, wetlands, and the rookery and protected through conservation efforts; community engagement and concerned voices are heard; and resiliency efforts from the county are included in the project development."

Credit: St Marys Riverkeeper
Cumberland Inlet project in St. Marys Georgia has officially broken ground.

The Cumberland Inlet project in St. Marys Georgia has officially broken ground. It will begin with the removal of the...

Posted by St Marys Riverkeeper on Friday, August 26, 2022

