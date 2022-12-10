Grants being accepted for holiday programs that benefit senior citizens and military families

The Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville will distribute multiple grants of $2,500 each to programs and organizations geared to making the holidays bright.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Their goal is to make the First Coast a better place to live through art.

If you're planning a holiday event that could benefit senior citizens or military families the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville wants to help you with funding.

Multiple grants valued at $2,500 each will be distributed to organizations that are putting on events with a holiday theme for military families and the elderly. The Cultural Arts Holiday Grant Program is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts.

"It's wonderful to be able to craft a process and a program that can benefit people through the arts because we really feel strongly that there's no problem that can not be addressed through the arts," said Amy Palmer, Director of Grants Administration.

On its website the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville says its mission is to enrich Northeast Florida by investing in arts and culture.

The three main areas of focus for the Cultural Council are: The Cultural Service Grants Program, supporting individual artists and The Public Art Program.

"It is honestly one of the greatest honors of this position to be able to help serve and elevate arts and culture for quality of life," said Diana Donovan, Executive Director of the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville, "when we get funding, we give away the funding, and it's meant to help make people's lives better."

The deadline to apply for grants is Tuesday, Oct. 18.

There are specific guidelines for obtaining the grants from the Cultural Council and those guidelines can be found here.

To apply for a grant, create an account with the Cultural Council and fill out their form using this link.