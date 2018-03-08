A CSX employee is in critical condition after he was struck by an Amtrak train Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO was called to the 1700 block of McQuade Street in the New Town neighborhood at around 5:13 p.m. regarding a train striking a pedestrian in the Northside.

The employee has sustained life-threatening injuries, says JSO.

Several hundred people were aboard the train at the time of the collision. The train was heading from Miami to New York City.

Several intersections remain blocked as crews investigate the incident.

FCN has reached out to CSX and Amtrak for statements. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WTLV