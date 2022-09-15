CSX appoints former Ford President as new CEO

CSX Transportation has appointed Joseph R. Hinrichs as the companies new president and CEO. He succeeds James M. Foote who plans to retire on on September 26.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CSX Transportation announced their new CEO, former Ford President Joseph R. Hinrichs, on Thursday morning. Hinrichs succeeds James M. Foote as CEO and President.

Foote plans to retire as president and CEO, as well as from the board, on September 26, according to a statement from CSX. Foote will continue to work as an advisor through March 31, 2023, to aid in the leadership transition.

The chosen successor for the major transportation company has over 30 year of experience in the global automotive, manufacturing, and energy sectors.

“This appointment is the result of a long and deliberate process, in which we identified the strongest candidate to lead CSX through its next phase of growth and transformation. Jim has been at the helm throughout most of the company’s transformation, producing record operating and financial results, focusing on sustainability, and emphasizing the importance of safety. We cannot thank him enough for his contributions to CSX, and his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition,” said John J. Zillmer, Chairman of CSX’s Board of Directors. “The Board believes that Joe is a seasoned leader with the relevant experience to lead CSX forward with our full support.”

Hinrichs said he is "honored to lead a company as strong and storied as CSX."

Foote also responded to the change in command.