St. Augustine, Fla. – Time is running out for a century-old historic building in St. Augustine’s downtown district. 9 Aviles is being demolished over the next 10 days after city inspectors deemed it was too expensive and dangerous to renovate.

“We found that, at first, the facade was starting to crack, but then the inside was much worse,“ City Public Works Director Mike Cullum said. “It’s bittersweet, but a new business with similar architecture will go up in the building’s place.”

Police barricaded the building and shut down Aviles Street to drivers back on July 4, after noticing the building was on the verge of collapse. Since then, local shop owners say the eyesore has hurt business because many people think the entire street is closed.

Officials said the street will re-open to drivers once the construction is complete and the barricade is moved. Businesses on the street will remain open as the demolition continues.

© 2018 WTLV