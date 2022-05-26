x
Watch: Cruise ship Carnival Freedom on fire in Turks and Caicos

Video shows smokestack of the ship on fire. The fire is now out.
Credit: Chester4x4
Video of Carnival Cruise ship on fire, posted by Twitter user Chester4x4

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Flames billowed from the smokestack of a Carnival cruise ship as it was docking Thursday morning in Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos Islands, according to witnesses on social media.

Above video posted by Twitter user 'Chester4x4'.

The ship has been identified as the Carnival Freedom. The company later confirmed the Freedom caught fire. 

Matt Lupoli, Senior Manager of Public Relations, Carnival Cruise Line released a statement:

“Carnival Freedom’s emergency response team quickly activated and extinguished a fire inside the ship’s funnel while the ship was in Grand Turk. All guests and crew are safe, and the ship’s guests were cleared by local authorities to go ashore. We continue to assess the situation. Carnival Freedom left Port Canaveral on Monday on a five-day cruise.”

