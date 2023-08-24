Critically endangered Samutran tiger dies at Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens

"Lucy" was a mainstay at the Jacksonville Zoo since 2013.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lucy the Sumatran tiger at the Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens, died last week, the Florida-Times Union reported Thursday.

Lucy most likely died by sepsis, the zoo said.

She came to the zoo in 2013, where she was "beloved" by staff and the public.

"Lucy was not just a tiger, but a cherished member of our zoo family," said Kelly Rouillard, director of sales and marketing. "Her playful nature made her a favorite among our guests and her presence inspired countless visitors to become advocates for tigers and wildlife conservation."