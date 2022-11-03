In a 24-15 vote, the Senate passes Stop WOKE Act. Governor DeSantis says he will sign bill into law.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bill that would discourage trainings and teachings of race and morality passes through the Senate.

House Bill 7, also known as the 'Stop WOKE Act' is highly debated among law makers and professors.

"History makes people uncomfortable, but it is history," said Representative Angie Nixon.

She also said, "We can't start censoring the truth."

Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida law makers have banned Critical Race Theory from the classrooms.

Florida's move was expected as nationally the debate continued.

"It will put into statute the Department of Education Prohibition on CRT in K-12," said the governor.

"No taxpayer dollars should be used to tach our kids to hate their country and to hate each other, said Governor DeSantis.