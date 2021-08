Crews responded to the residential structure fire around 3:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Water Oak Lane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is in critical condition after being pulled from a burning home in the Ortega area Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD says one person was pulled from that fire in critical condition and transported to the hospital.

At this time, it's not clear what their condition is or how the fire started.

