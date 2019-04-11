An extraordinary evening of magic will be brought to the First Coast in January with Magician Criss Angel's newest show.

"Criss Angel RAW - The Mindfreak Unplugged" is a theatrical experience that brings together Angel’s famous sleight of hand street magic, mentalism and even some of his most iconic illusions to life.

Angel is well-known as the star, creator, executive producer and director of his successful magic television series, Criss Angel MINDFREAK on A&E Network, and his Las Vegas stage show Criss Angel MINDFREAK.

The show will be held on Jan. 13, 2020 at the Florida Theatre.

Eclub members can use the code word 'BELIEVE' to purchase tickets at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7. General public tickets on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.