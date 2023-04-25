Crews working 40-acre wildfire in Putnam County Tuesday

There are no road closures and no structures threatened.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Waccasassa Forestry Center wildland firefighters are working to suppress a 40-acre wildfire in Putnam County Tuesday.

Officials say the fire is located five miles southwest of Palatka, west of SR 19, near the Mondex area. There are no road closures and no structures threatened.

"We have three tractor-plow units, one brush truck, one fixed-wing aircraft and one supervisor on scene," said the Florida Forestry Service on Facebook. "The tractors are making good progress in containing this fire."