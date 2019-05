JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Crews are battling a hangar fire at NAS Jax Tuesday afternoon.

NAS Jax spokesperson said lightning struck hangar 124, the fleet readiness center. They said no aircraft was inside at the time.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted at 4:40 p.m. that they are assisting NAS Jax Fire with the fire.

