Crews save two dogs from Sandalwood area house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews saved two dogs from a house fire in the Sandalwood area on Wednesday morning.

Around 6:35 a.m., crews arrived to a home on fire in the 11100 block of Coldfield Drive. The fire began in the kitchen, officials said. Thankfully, the family was not home at the time as they had already left for work.

Ladder 30 crews busted into the residence, pulling two dogs from the home. The golden retrievers were treated and comforted by firefighters, one of them receiving oxygen. The Red Cross was called for additional assistance. Both dogs are expected to be ok, officials said.

Two dogs were pulled from this house…they were in rough shape…but given oxygen and water and treated by multiple crews on scene… both dogs were on their feet and greeted their owner upon his return #teamwork #saved pic.twitter.com/DGtbdmnXjs — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) November 16, 2022