JFRD: Multiple streets blocked due to structure fire in Downtown Jacksonville

Crews are considering this a second alarm fire.

Several streets have been closed due to a commercial structure fire in Downtown Jacksonville Saturday evening.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the fire happened at Main Street and Union Street.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the following streets are blocked: State/ Laura, State/ Main and Pearl/ Beaver.

When crews first arrived on scene they saw flames coming from the second floor of the building.

Authorities said shortly after they realized the fire was "well-advanced" and that "building stability was an issue" so they went into a defensive posture from outside.

At this time, the fire is not under control but the serious and heavy-duty work has been mitigated, according to JFRD.

Due to the circumstances of the fire, the state Fire Marshal's Office will be investigating.

Mayor Lenny Curry Tweeted about the fire saying "I’ve been briefed by Jax Fire and Rescue on a fire downtown. Updates will be provided as we have clear and accurate information. Pray for our firefighters. "

I’ve been briefed by @JFRDJAX Jax Fire and Rescue on a fire downtown. Updates will be provided as we have clear and accurate information. Pray for our fire fighters pic.twitter.com/XPNeDjXnOj — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) January 9, 2021

Curry also said the building is abandoned and there are no reports of injuries at this time.

2. Abandon building downtown. At this time, we are unaware of any civilians injured or in danger. However, this is a fluid situation. Multiple firefighters are on the scene handling this dangerous situation. Again, keep them in your prayers. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) January 9, 2021

Lines of water are pointed at this abandoned building from different sides- 3 lines of water can be seen from here @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/OR7G5lW8gL — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) January 9, 2021

Avoid downtown- @JFRDJAX working to put out a large commercial structure fire in the bldg beside 711 on Union St. Mayor @lennycurry says no reports of anyone hurt. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/NLTtCO10NX — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) January 9, 2021

UPDATE: I’m told the building was vacant, at this time no injuries — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) January 9, 2021

Here’s another view looking west on Union Street. A lot of smoke in the area @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/yjF340XYo2 — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) January 9, 2021