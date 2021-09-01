JFRD: Multiple streets blocked due to structure fire in Downtown Jacksonville

Several streets have been closed due to a commercial structure fire in Downtown Jacksonville Saturday evening.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the fire happened at Main Street and Union Street.
According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the following streets are blocked: State/ Laura, State/ Main and Pearl/ Beaver.
When crews first arrived on scene they saw flames coming from the second floor of the building.
Authorities said shortly after they realized the fire was "well-advanced" and that "building stability was an issue" so they went into a defensive posture from outside.
At this time, the fire is not under control but the serious and heavy-duty work has been mitigated, according to JFRD.
Due to the circumstances of the fire, the state Fire Marshal's Office will be investigating.
Mayor Lenny Curry Tweeted about the fire saying "I’ve been briefed by Jax Fire and Rescue on a fire downtown. Updates will be provided as we have clear and accurate information. Pray for our firefighters. "
Curry also said the building is abandoned and there are no reports of injuries at this time.
