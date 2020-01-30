A small electrical fire at Fletcher High School Thursday is now contained after causing evacuations to classes near the fire, according to the Neptune Beach Police Department.

Police said the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were helping handle the electrical fire which broke out in an outdoor pool pump room.

Classes near the pool pump room were evacuated as a precaution, according to Neptune Beach police.

Class schedules are not being interrupted otherwise, police said.

Police said there were no injuries reported and no students were in danger.