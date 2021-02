JFRD tweeted around 11:30 a.m. that crews were called to the 9800 block of Tapestry Park Circle to a multi-story building structure fire.

Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are responding to a second-alarm fire on the Southside.

JFRD tweeted around 11:30 a.m. that crews were called to the 9800 block of Tapestry Park Circle to a multi-story building structure fire.

This is now a second alarm fire. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) February 17, 2021

Rescue crews reported heavy smoke on the second floor, more crews are en route.