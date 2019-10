No injuries were reported after an early morning fire at an apartment complex on the Westside Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Around 7 a.m., the agency tweeted that they were responding to the 5000 block of West Chase Court to an apartment structure fire.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews advised that fire was showing. JFRD says more crews were sent.

JFRD has since called that the fire under control and says all apartments are clear after a search.