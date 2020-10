JFRD says the fire broke out on Wednesday morning in the 5100 block of Timuguana Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews are responding to a fire at Uncle Gene's Soul & Food Seafood restaurant, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The State Fire Marshal has been requested to assist at the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.