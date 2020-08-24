Fire marshal investigating Baymeadows area apartment fire

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said the Red Cross was called to assist three adults and four children who were displaced by the fire.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responded to an apartment fire in the Baymeadows area Monday afternoon.

JFRD tweeted that crews were called to an apartment structure fire in the 9800 block of Old Baymeadows Road just after 12 p.m.

The engine crew on scene said smoke was showing through the structure, JFRD said, and more crews were being sent to help.

The Red Cross was called to assist with three adults and four children who were displaced by the fire, JFRD said.

The fire marshal was called to investigate the fire.

Crews are responding to an apartment structure fire in the 9800 block of Old Baymeadows Rd...E44 is on scene advising smoke showing.... more crews are en route. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 24, 2020