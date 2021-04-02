Watch Live: Shrimp boat stuck near Buckman Bridge, captain nowhere to be found, per JFRD

The agency said this incident happened around 8:55 a.m. and a multi-agency search is ongoing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shrimp boat without a captain is stuck near the Buckman Bridge Thursday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD originally tweeted that they were responding to a "marine incident" at 8:53 a.m. Story continues below

Rescue crews say the boat is somehow connected to the bridge, either by water current or just stuck. JFRD says it has also received reports of someone in the water.

The captain of the vessel is nowhere to be found.

The agency said this incident happened sometime around 8:55 a.m.and a multi-agency search is ongoing. Avoid the area if possible.

UPDATE: JFRD tells us a shrimp boat is somehow connected to the bridge (either by current or stuck) and no one is on board, though they did get a call someone was in the water https://t.co/QNxyMDsxk9 — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) February 4, 2021