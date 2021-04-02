Watch Live: Shrimp boat stuck near Buckman Bridge, captain nowhere to be found, per JFRD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shrimp boat without a captain is stuck near the Buckman Bridge Thursday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
JFRD originally tweeted that they were responding to a "marine incident" at 8:53 a.m.
Rescue crews say the boat is somehow connected to the bridge, either by water current or just stuck. JFRD says it has also received reports of someone in the water.
The captain of the vessel is nowhere to be found.
The agency said this incident happened sometime around 8:55 a.m.and a multi-agency search is ongoing. Avoid the area if possible.