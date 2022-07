The state fire marshal still needs to investigate to determine the cause of the blaze. JFRD said this could be a possible case of arson.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Ribault area apartment went up in flames on Friday morning, officials said.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded to a residential fire in the 4600 block of Ken Knight Drive around 9:13 a.m..

The Red Cross was called to treat 7 adults and one child, according to officials. No one was injured.

