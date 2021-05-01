Crews respond to mobile home fire in northern Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the fire is under control, and there are no injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire between US 17 and Hidden Lake in northern Jacksonville.

The JFRD reported the fire in the 14400 block of Benton Street at 2:15 p.m. on Twitter.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported smoke coming from the mobile home. Crews searched the home and found that no one was inside.

According to the JFRD, firefighters brought the fire under control at about 2:25 p.m. There are no reports of any injuries.

The JFRD said the cause of the fire is possibly electrical

The JFRD said they called the Red Cross to help one adult and three teenagers affected by the fire.