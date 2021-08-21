Crews inspect Berkman II building Saturday; demolition delayed because of structural concerns

The building has been vacant for more than 13 years.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several roads in downtown Jacksonville around the Berkman II demolition project remain shut down Saturday. The building has been vacant for more than 13 years.

First Coast News first found out about crews putting the brakes on the demolition Friday after Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted about "structural concerns" about it discovered by engineers.

Bright orange barricades block the road along East Bay Street, and structural engineers looked at the building Saturday.

“It’s been an eyesore for years," Serafina DiBenedetto said.

Serafina DiBenedetto lives in Berkman I and can't wait to see the Berkman II building come down.

“I want it to come down badly," DiBenedetto said. "We’d love to see it down and see the new plans come full circle now.”

Police tape and orange barricades surround the area around the Berkman Plaza.

“I’m up on the 14th floor," DiBenedetto said.

DiBenedetto has a view of the river and the Berkman II.

“If I’m on my balcony, I can look to my left, and I can see the building," DiBenedetto said.

“With a top-down demolition like this, it goes on for a long time, and the opportunity for issues to develop are fairly good," Ron Woods said.

Ron Woods is a structural engineer and said demolition problems are most likely to happen on the top part of the building.

“The most significant problems are when you’re pulling on a building, and it happens to break in an area you didn’t anticipate. Everything in there is connected, so when you start pulling things apart, some of them don’t want to pull apart in the same way you’re pulling the building.”

“Everyone’s patient, and we’re just trying to do the best we can. I just want to thank the city for just keeping us so well-informed, being on top of the issues, and keeping us safe," DiBenedetto said.

DiBenedetto looks forward to the day she can walk her 13-year-old Miniature Pinscher Penny Lou without seeing the eyesore on Jacksonville's skyline.

Building demolition could be delayed as late as Sunday evening. The building started getting torn down in mid-July.

