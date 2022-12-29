Crews extinguish fire at paper mill in Fernandina Beach

The fire was contained to the machinery’s conveyer belt system, which is used to move wood chips for processing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire was extinguished at a paper mill in Fernandina Beach Thursday morning, according to the Fernandina Beach Fire Department.

At 8:04 a.m. on Dec. 29, units from the Fernandina Beach Fire Department and Nassau County Fire-Rescue were dispatched to a report of a commercial structure fire at WestRock, located at 600 N. 8th Street.

Upon arrival, units observed industrial equipment on fire. Firefighters worked to gain access to the fire as quickly as possible, and despite the hard-to-reach location of the fire, firefighters were able to get it knocked down.

The fire was discovered by mill employees, who activated the fire suppression system for the machinery. The fire was contained to the machinery’s conveyer belt system, which is used to move wood chips for processing.

Residual wood chips and dust, along with rubber conveyer belts, ignited at the top of the machinery, at least ninety feet in the air. Firefighters hoisted hose lines from the ground to the platform of the equipment to extinguish the fire.

No firefighters or civilians were injured in the incident, and mill staff will continue to monitor the area over the next several days.