Crews continue to battle 1,000+ acre wildfire in Nassau County

The Florida Forest Service of Jacksonville says the fire, which is off CR-121, has burned 1,052 acres with a containment of 75%.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Crews have been working around the clock to try and contain a fire that's been burning in Nassau County since Thursday morning.

FFS says crews will continue to improve containment lines throughout the night.

In the meantime, they are keeping a close watch on the land especially through this weekend.

“With the rainstorms that come in they bring a lot of wind with them and lightning as well," said Rob Chase, spokesperson for FFS. "So we are going to be mindful of that and we do hope for that rain to come in and help cool some things down and put some moisture on this topsoil for us."

Chase shared with First Coast News the game plan they have over the weekend.

“Right now, we have we’ve got an extra strike team coming in with some engines that are going to help with some of the mop up work that we are going to start conducting probably tomorrow. We are just rotating these crews out. We still have 20 tractors out there currently working," said Chase.