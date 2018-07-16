A brush fire that has been burning on J. Turner Butler Boulevard and Hodges Boulevard since Sunday is 95 percent contained, according to the Florida Forrest Service.
RELATED: Fire crews battle another brush fire at J. Turner Butler and Hodges Boulevard
The fire started burning in the same area as another fire that had occurred Saturday. No flames are visible as of Monday, says FFS, but the area remains hot and smoking.
Whether or not lightening caused the fire remains unknown.
Below is a map of the area affected by the fire.
© 2018 WTLV