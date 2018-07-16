A brush fire that has been burning on J. Turner Butler Boulevard and Hodges Boulevard since Sunday is 95 percent contained, according to the Florida Forrest Service.

#HodgesRoad Fire 95% contained at 55 acres. FFS and JFRD are mopping up 50 feet into the interior today. Aircraft advised lines are secure, no flames visable but still hot and smoking. Deep pockets of duff will continue to burnout until more rain falls. pic.twitter.com/Rse4x5y0WH — FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) July 16, 2018

The fire started burning in the same area as another fire that had occurred Saturday. No flames are visible as of Monday, says FFS, but the area remains hot and smoking.

Whether or not lightening caused the fire remains unknown.

Below is a map of the area affected by the fire.

