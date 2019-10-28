BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Unified Command response crews will strategically place 6,000 tons of 1- to 3-inch aggregate rocks next to the hull of the Golden Ray cargo ship to slow down erosion around the vessel in St. Simons Sound.

The ship became stuck after capsizing on Sept. 8, trapping 24 crew members on board for over 30 hours.

Petty Officer Michael Himes says strong currents in the sound have been causing erosion around the front and back of the ship, putting too much pressure on the hull in the middle of the ship.

The process is expected to last through the week.

Once the vessel is completely dismantled and transferred out of the sound, the rocks will be removed using excavators with sieve buckets.

Himes says a removal plan for the cargo ship should be ready at some time in November.

