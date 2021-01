JFRD said a fire broke out in the 8200 block of Golden Bamboo Drive.

Crews are advising that heavy smoke is coming from the home. The safety chief has pulled crews out of the building and says it will be a "defensive fight" when tackling the flames.

No injuries have been reported, according to JRFD.

BREAKING - house destroyed in a fire along Golden Bamboo dr on the northside @FCN2go vc: Harvey & Jervis Flemming’s pic.twitter.com/9rVjWegkAY — Joe (@tvjoe12) January 17, 2021