Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews were on the scene of a brush fire near Hodges Boulevard and J Turner Butler Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

Though a lot of smoke has been reported in the area, JFRD says no structures are endangered at this time.

Crews are battling a brush fire at Hodges and JTB...lots of smoke in the area....no structures endangered at this time. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) July 14, 2018

