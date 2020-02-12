Crescent City High School student dead in Tuesday night crash

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on County Road 308 B near Foerster Lane at about 11 p.m.

WELAKA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash Tuesday night that took the life of a 17-year-old Welaka girl.

According to the FHP, the crash happened on County Road 308 B near Foerster Lane at about 11 p.m.

The teen was traveling west on CR 308 B when her sedan began to leave the road on the right side. She steered the car back onto the road and lost control and eventually struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen's cousin told First Coast News she is Leslie Vazquez, a senior at Crescent City High School. Vazquez was both in the National Honors Society and in the Cambridge student program.