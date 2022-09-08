Heather Olmstead's body was found severely burned last month in an alleyway.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman is behind bars for setting Heather Olmstead's body on fire in a St. Petersburg alley last month, according to an arrest affidavit.

Cree Worley, a 30-year-old woman from Pinellas Park, is charged with abuse of a dead body. According to arrest records, Worley mutilated Olmstead's body on Aug. 18 by lighting her on fire using a "flammable substance."

St. Petersburg Police responded to the call of a fire in an alley behind Emerson Avenue South near 29th Street South. Authorities later said Olmstead's body was found next to a trash container.

At first, authorities were unable to identify the body due to the severity of the burns. Later, however, a fingerprint was able to be used to positively identify the 31-year-old.

Worley was arrested on Sept. 6. Jail records show she has several other current charges related to driving with a suspended license. Worley has been previously arrested on charges including domestic battery and neglect of a child, according to records.

Arrest records do not show Worley charged with anything else related to Olmstead's death. Olmstead's cause of death has not been determined, according to authorities.

Earlier this month, 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo spoke exclusively with Olmstead's father. He told her she was working to turn her life around after getting out of jail a few months prior.