JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many parents were clueless Monday morning when they tried to drop their children off at the Creative Minds Academy, but found both locations in Deerwood and Durbin to be permanently closed.

“We’re dumbfounded as to why we never got any notice to this,” Megan MacCallum, an instructor for 2-year-olds at Creative Minds Academy, told First Coast News.

MacCallum said she was never told by management that the academy was closing its doors, but by a surprised coworker. Now MacCallum is 32 weeks pregnant and without a job.

“I was planning on working as long as I could until I took maternity leave,” MacCallum said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do. I don’t know if anyone is going to hire me before I have the baby.”

MacCallum said she was told some parents received a message Sunday night on an app the school would occasionally use, but there are many parents that are not connected on the app.

“I’m wondering why they didn’t get a phone call or anything like that,” MacCallum said. “They just sent it out through the app and parents that didn’t get it were showing up today to drop their kids off.”

When the Kids Park Daycare heard the news, it opened its doors with a special discount for these parents — 50 percent off enrollment fees to make sure parents had a way to start their workday.

“I just think about the father that just left a second ago,” Christopher Jackson, owner of the Kids Park Daycare, said. “He had no idea what was going on. So immediately he’s thinking, 'I still need to provide for my family, but I need my child in a safe environment.'”

Kids Park Daycare is not normally an all-day, every-day daycare. It charges on an hourly basis, which will give these parents time to find options.

"This is that perfect bridge,” Jackson said. “They can bring them here, make sure they’re taken care of while they’re at work and looking for that long-range option for their children.”

First Coast News reached out to Creative Minds Academy but did not hear back.