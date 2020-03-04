ELKTON, Fla. — A crash with injuries is causing traffic problems on State Road 207 at Deerpark Boulevard in Elkton, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said two northbound lanes of SR-207 are blocked because of the crash. You're asked to find an alternate route.

The crash is just off Interstate-95 exit 311.

The sheriff's office did not say how many people were hurt or how severe the injuries were, but St. Johns County Fire Rescue crews could be seen in pictures posted by the sheriff's office.

Crash on SR-207 in Elkton, St. Johns County

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

