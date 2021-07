There are two left lanes blocked and delays are forming.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A traffic crash is being reported in St. Johns County on I-95 South at International Golf Parkway on Thursday morning.

The crash was reported by FL511 around 10:40 a.m. According to traffic cameras in the area, the crash involves two semi-trucks.

Currently, there are two left lanes blocked and delays are forming.

Avoid the area if possible.

