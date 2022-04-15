FDA & DEA cracking down on websites selling drugs without prescription

Selling counterfeit drugs is a violation of the federal food, drug and cosmetic act

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration are investigating websites that are selling Adderall, a stimulant drug that requires a prescription.

Agencies say it is illegal and dangerous. Not only can it be highly addictive, but experts told First Coast News customers do not know what they are really buying.

Agent Mike Dubet, DEA in Jacksonville, said one should only buy from licensed pharmacies. To Dubet, it is too risky to purchase drugs online, even if it is cheaper.

"These cartels are making pills to look exactly like those [drugs]. They're lacing these pills with fentanyl," Dubet explained. "These are professional chemists that are coming up with these pills. They're just kind of mixing stuff and then just creating pills out of this stuff."

That is why the DEA is promoting its social media campaign "One Pill Can Kill", an effort to raise awareness and deter online purchasing. Plus, the DEA and the FDA are taking on the online stores head on. Selling counterfeit drugs is a violation of the federal food, drug and cosmetic act.