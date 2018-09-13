JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- George and Melanie Baker live on a two-acre tract of land in the Oceanway community.

It is their piece of paradise, a place for family gatherings and a place for their farm animals, pigs, chickens and cows.

"They're my family," said George Baker.

Tuesday, September 11, around 7 a.m., they heard several dogs barking and the sound was coming from their backyard.

Baker said when he got there he was stunned.

"There were five dogs, literally eating my cows," he said.

Dogs identified as Staffordshire Bulls in a police report and according to Baker they had bitten off the ears of all three cows, chewed the lips of at least one and chewed the leg of another.

The Bakers are heartbroken.

"My grandkids love them," he said, "my wife fell deeply in love with them, I mean she just cried."

Their condition was such that Baker after talking with his vet made the decision to put his three cows to sleep.

"They can't eat of course you've got to put them down," he said.

He said what really makes him angry os the very same dogs have been terrorizing the neighborhood, attacking cats, chickens and other dogs.

"What if my grandchildren were out here?" he asked.

The City of Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services responded. All five dogs were captured.

But since then three have been reclaimed. The Animal Control Investigators issued nine citations and the future of the other two dogs are in limbo.

If the owners don't claim them, their behavior will be evaluated and a decision about their future will be made.

The Bakers were hoping the city would euthanize all five of them because of their history.

"For the peace of mind knowing we won't have to deal with these dogs again," said Baker.

Wednesday, they purchased two new cows, $900 each, to replace their painful loss. They know it will take a few months before the animals can trust them and behave like pets.

But this time they're not taking any chances.

They've reinforced the fence line to give the cows as much protection as possible.

Baker said if dog owners were responsible, or if the city had euthanized them given their history, his three cows, Gertrude, Betsy, and Meatloaf would still be alive.

