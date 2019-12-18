Attention Jacksonville Jaguars fans! Now's your chance to experience Minshew Mania up-close and personal by meeting the main man himself!

Gardner Minshew II will be at Cowford Chophouse, 101 E. Bay St., next Monday, Dec. 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for an exclusive meet-and-greet with fans.

Tickets cost $30 and will include a selfie with Minshew, as well as your choice of one glass of wine or beer from the restaurant's happy hour menu.

Minshew Meet & Greet Sports event in Jacksonville, FL by Cowford Chophouse on Monday, December 23 2019 with 376 people interested and 55 people going.

Unfortunately, you can't bring any memorabilia for him to sign.

This event will benefit Jacksonville Arts & Music School, the nonprofit partner of the restaurant's MOO-VE IT 5k taking place in 2020.

Check out the Facebook event for more details and to purchase tickets.