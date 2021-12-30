Connecting art with history: local artist painting cow mural on Acosta Bridge

Nearly 3 years in the making, this latest piece joins our region's history with its future.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Downtown Jacksonville is gaining a massive piece of artwork. Nearly 3 years in the making, this latest piece connects our region's history to its future.

To find his art, you have to follow his art. After painting the Riverwalk in Brooklyn, the latest piece by David Nackashi connects art and history. In its earliest days Jacksonville was known as the Cow Ford because that's where ranchers had their cattle cross the narrowest part of the St. John's River.

"This is one of my favorite little hidden spots of Jacksonville," says artist David Nackashi. "It started industry and eventually a city. I knew I wanted to do the cows, I think when you know more about an area you tend to care more about that area, and to inspire that sort of care is better for Jacksonville."

With every stroke of his brush; a new symbol to the past.

"The colors I took from morning colors, morning light, maybe the beginning of something in Jacksonville," says Nackashi, "and I do believe that Jacksonville's on the cusp of becoming a lot bigger and a lot more popular."

Along the shore of the St. John's, connecting present day concrete to a history of Jacksonville unknown to many.

"And with these columns in the water I couldn't think of anything more appropriate than giant cows fording the river," says Nackashi.

Murals on two columns, 40 feet wide under the Acosta Bridge, connecting the past for all to see.

The approval process for the mural took nearly 3 years and grants for the project were gathered by Downtown Vision and the Downtown Dwellers non-profits. Each of the murals is 40 feet wide and roughly 32 feet high.